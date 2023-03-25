LOUISVILLE — Timothy Richard Brown, 78, of Louisville, formerly of Paducah, died Monday, March 20, 2023, at his home.
He worked in sales and installation for Railcomm Rail Automation, served in the U.S. Army Reserves and was a member of Calvary Episcopal Church.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Parham Brown; two sons, Bart Brown and Jason Brown; brother, Bob Brown of Bowling Green; sister Jackie Laborda of Bowling Green; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by one sister and one brother. His parents were Jack and Ila Hughes Brown.
A private memorial service will be held on April 1, 2023.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
