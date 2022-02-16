Timmy “YeaYea” J. Burns (Papaw), 61, passed away on Feb. 12, 2022, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Center in Paducah. In his life, he worked as a sheet metal worker, as well as a small engines mechanic. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, creating metal artwork, go-karts, and NASCAR.
Timmy is survived by his wife, Chris Burns; his daughter, Mandy (Michael) McDonough; his brothers, Bob (Karen) Burns, and Danny (Juanita) Burns; his grandchildren, Larae (Drew) Anthony, Gavin Adkinson, and Trinity McDonough; two great-grandchildren; and his nieces and nephews, Brian, Brandi, Carrie,
Erin, and Joey.
Timmy is preceded in death by his parents, Frankie and Marjorie Burns.
A memorial service will be held at Lindsey Funeral Home at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home. John Aitken will be officiating the service.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
