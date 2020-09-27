NEW CONCORD — Timmy Casey, 62, of New Concord, died at 4:34 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He is survived by his sons, Mickey Casey, Pensacola, Florida and Jessie Casey, New Concord; sisters, Carolyn Newsome, Shirley Taylor, and Wanda Shields; brothers, Dean Casey, Paul Casey, Roy Casey, John Casey, Mark Casey and Keith Casey.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to York Funeral Home to assist the family with final expenses.
Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
