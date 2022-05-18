Tim (Tiny) McClain, 58, of Paducah, passed away May 9, 2022, at University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.
Tim was a 1982 graduate of Lone Oak High School. He then attended DeckHand School with certification in Hazardous Material Management through Ingram Barge Company. He was very proud of his river work life and worked hard to provide for his family. To those closest to him, Tim will be remembered as happy, laughing and the life of the part. Tim does not want sadness and grieving, but a celebration that his life is complete and he is whole.
Tim is survived by his two daughters, Laura Lynn (McCain) Morgan and husband Chris, and Kimberly Ann McCain; and one brother, Mark McCain. His grandchildren whom he loved dearly, Robert Lee McCain, Avery Lynn Morgan, and Jack Christopher Morgan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert “Bob” Lee McCain and Zelda “Mickey “ Muriel (Hundley); and one sister, Colista Jane Edmondson.
Through his sudden passing, we find comfort in knowing God’s will is just. I Thessalonians 5:16 — 18 says “Rejoice Always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God Christ Jesus for you.”
Memorial services will be 6 p.m. Thursday May 19. 2022, at Lindsey Funeral Home, Pastor Lonnie Bloomingburg officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 4 — 6 p.m. Thursday May 19, 2022, in the chapel of Lindsey Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Tim McCain Memorial Account, c/o Paducah Bank, 555 Jefferson Street, Paducah, KY. 42001.
On-line condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
