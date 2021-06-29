HAZEL — Tim Scruggs, 69, of Hazel, died at 7:36 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Hospice House in Murray.
He was a retired area manager for Woodmen of the World Life Insurance Company.
He is survived by two daughters, Jeanne Scruggs and Julie Philippi; a sister, Toni Jones; and four grandchildren, Jonathan Hilbrecht, Elizabeth Hilbrecht, Logan Philippi and Addison Philippi.
His parents were Tom and Nelle Myers Scruggs.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with burial to follow in South Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Friends may call after 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home of Murray in charge of arrangements.
