SEATTLE — Tim Cash, graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School in 1978, passed away in Seattle, Washington, Sunday August 9, 2020.
He had worked at Boeing in Seattle since 2009.
Funeral service to be held at St. Jerome Church in Fancy Farm, Kentucky, at 11 a.m. Wednesday August 19, 2020.
He is survived by his father, Irvin Cash of Paducah, Kentucky, four sons, Matt and Brandon Cash of Murray, Kentucky, Zach Cash of Sacramento, California, and Casey Cash of Japan; two sisters, Kathy Morrison and Marilyn Flanagan both of Hodgenville, Kentucky; and three brothers, Andy Cash of Paducah, Rodney of California, and Joe Cash of Arkansas.
