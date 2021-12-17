CALVERT CITY — Thurman Edward Balkey died at his home on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. He lived a full 90 years — most of it in Calvert City. He was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Herman Balkey. Born on March 27, 1931 in Craig, Colorado, he moved around a lot and spent his boyhood years in Wyoming.
His sister, Phyllis Vancleave predeceased Thurman.
He was a proud veteran and served in the Army from 1951-53 and fought in the Korean War. Before he shipped out, he met and married his late wife Glenda Sample Balkey. They were married for 55 years.
He and Glenda were very fond of all their nieces and nephews — all 11 of them. Eight of them are surviving and he has several great and great great nieces and nephews. This extended family and friends were able to gather to celebrate his 90th birthday last March.
Thurman was a steel construction worker and traveled to Peoria, Illinois, for many years. He loved tinkering with cars and large construction vehicles and even disassembled and reassembled his favorite Suburban. He and Glenda spent many hours fixing up and remodeling their home together.
Later in life, Thurman met his dear friend and love, Sheila Puckett. They enjoyed dinners and dances with friends and had a very special relationship. Sheila became his faithful caregiver as he aged and enabled him to be able to stay at home. He always praised her love and companionship and his family is forever grateful to her for this loyalty.
A celebration of life will be held at Collier Funeral Home in Benton, Kentucky, on Sunday Dec. 19 at 3 p.m. with visitation from 1-3 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be given to the DAV — Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.