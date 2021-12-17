Paducah, KY (42003)

Today

Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 52F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.