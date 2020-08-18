Thomas “Jeff” Woodruff, 79, of Smithland, died Friday, August 14, 2020 at his home.
He was a retired truck driver for LWD and of the Baptist Faith.
He is survived by his sister, Mary Hubminn of Little Rock, Arkansas; two grandchildren, Melissa Williams of Grand Rivers and Woody Woodruff of Smithland; and two great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death are his parents, William “Gippo” and Annie Woodruff, and a sister.
Per his wishes, Thomas will be cremated and no services will be held.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.