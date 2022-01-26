CALVERT CITY — Thomas Lee “Tommy” Wilson, died Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at Oakview Nursing and Rehab.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and was a member of Calvert City Church of Christ. He retired from SKW Metals and Alloys where he worked as a furnace operator.
Surviving are his brother, Harold Wilson, wife Ellen, of Calvert City; and sister, Barbara Glass, husband Lloyd, of Calvert City.
He was preceded in death by his four brothers and two sisters. His parents were Martin and Gertie Rosetta (Coursey) Wilson.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Calvert City Church of Christ with Lance Cordle and David Lemmons officiating.
Interment will follow in the Calvert City Cemetery, Calvert City.
Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Calvert City Church of Christ, 4625 US Hwy 62, Calvert City, KY 42029.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is handling arrangements.
