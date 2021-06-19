Thomas DiJohnta Willett, 28, of Paducah, died at 4:53 p.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
He was a member of Trinity New Hope Christian Church in Mayfield, and was self-employed in internet sales.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Rosa Lee Jackson and Herbert Matchem; paternal grandparents, Ronda Jean Willett and Thomas Eugene Willett; his paternal great-grandparents, Bobby and Mary Jones.
He is survived by one daughter, Selena Jean Willett; his father, Thomas “Bang” Willett; his mother, Chen Latrice Shelton; two sisters, Destiny Copeland and Jontashia Willett all of Paducah; maternal grandparents, Chen Matchen of Paducah and Lee Holland of Las Vegas, Nevada; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services are scheduled for noon Monday, June 21, 2021, at Greater Lincoln Heights Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Larry Jamison and Chen Latrice Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Friends may call Monday at the church from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour.
Masks are required for all in attendance.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
Pettus Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.