Thomas “Tommy” W. Kenney, 80, of Paducah passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020, at Clinton Place Nursing and Rehab.
Tommy was born in Paducah on November 11, 1940, to the late Thomas and Ida Mae Kenney. He retired from USEC and enjoyed bowling and caring for horses.
Tommy is survived by his grandchildren, Nikki Guess and husband Jacob of Watford, North Dakota, Lindsey May and husband Chris of Eddyville, Jerika McNeely of Williston, North Dakota, and Quinten McNeely of Eddyville; great-grandchildren Ian and Meriah Guess, Kaylor and Caleb May and Jastin, Jordyn and Jerrie Claire Young; nieces Robin Davis, Teresa Kenney and Dianne Sexton; great-nephews Dustyn and Colby Davis; and great-great-nephew Sawyer Gray Davis.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Ann Pafford Kenney; his son, Thomas Dean Kenney; an infant daughter, Denise Kenney; his brother, Jimmy Kenney; and his parents.
A graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens at a later date.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy can take the form of contributions to Autism Society of America, 7910 Woodmont Ave., Suite 300, Bethesda, MD 20814-3067.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home appreciates cooperation in maintaining state-mandated COVID restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining the minimum six feet of distancing within the facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID, people may show their support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where a message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to show love and support to the family. To take part in the program, go to www.milnerandorr.com to share a hug, send a message or light a candle.
