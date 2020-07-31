MAYFIELD — Thomas “Tommy” Powell, 82, passed away July 26, 2020, at Jackson Purchase Hospital in Mayfield. He graduated from Mayfield High School having proudly played football for three years. He received a B.A. from Western Kentucky University in 1960. He was a chemist at General Tire where he retired after 37 years.
Tom was a long devoted member of the First Christian Church of Mayfield where he served as an Elder, Chairman of the Board, Sunday school teacher, and church bus driver.
His love for children led him to coach little league football and girls softball. He served as a Cub Scout and Troop 31 Boy Scout leader. Tom was very proud of the number of Eagle Scout awards his Troop 31 received. His last effort in volunteer work with children was as a tutor at Mayfield Central Elementary.
Tom was one of the first organizers of the Food Pantry Community Yard Sale and worked in it for ten years. For several years he was on the Consumer Water District Board. Being an avid reader he enjoyed his years on the Mayfield Graves County Library Board.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marie and Kenneth Powell, and one daughter, Dr. Lisa Powell.
Tom is survived by his wife of 61 years, Peggy Powell; one son, Thomas (Kathy) Powell II of Fayetteville, North Carolina; one daughter-in-law, Kelly Grangier of Sellersburg, Indiana; two grandchildren, Karen Powell of Ft. Myers, Florida, and Jackson Powell of Lincoln, Nebraska.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Mayfield-Graves County Food Pantry, Animal Shelter or First Christian Church of Mayfield.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield, KY is in charge of arrangements.
