Thomas “Tommy” Lambert, 90, of Paducah, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022, at his residence.
Tommy was born in Paducah on Sept. 26, 1931, to Henry Lambert and Edythe Lambert Jacobs. He was a sergeant in the US Army from 1951-1953 and served a tour in Korea during the Korean conflict. Tommy spent many years in the restaurant business with his parents, then he and Peggy ran Lambert’s Steak House for 9 years. He owned and operated Lambert Vending for 30 years. He was a Paducah City Commissioner for two terms. Tommy was always active in the community and served with many civic organizations.
Tommy is survived by one daughter, Debbie Singleton (Brian) of Bluffton, South Carolina; one son, Tim Lambert of Paducah; three grandchildren, Chase Lambert (Kate), Ryan McLaughlin, Matt McLaughlin; four great-grandchildren, Tripp Lambert, Luke McLaughlin, Madelyn McLaughlin, Kenzie McLaughlin.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Thompson Lambert; one sister, Dorothy Armes, and his parents.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah. Burial will follow the service at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be held 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
You can send a message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
