Thomas “Tommy” Humphrey, 83, of Paducah, passed away at 7:22 a.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022, at his residence. He was born on Jan. 18, 1939, in Paducah to the late Toy Humphrey and Dorothy Rose Humphrey. Tommy was retired store manager for Hancock’s Grocery and Food Giant Grocery.
He was a member of East Baptist Church. Tommy enjoyed playing golf, water skiing, fishing and was a avid University of Kentucky basketball fan.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Madonna Sue Troutman Humphrey; three daughters, Tammy Humphrey of Paducah, Jackie Dibert and husband, Bill, of Benton, and Mindy Beckley and husband, Jerry, of Lone Oak; grandchildren, Whitney Roberson and husband, Logan, Elizabeth Dibert, Mackenzie Beckley, and Thomas Dibert; two great grandchildren, Lynlee Roberson, Trace Roberson; and several nieces and nephews.
Tommy was preceded in death by two sisters, Jane Sanderson and Linda Richards; two brothers, Leroy Humphrey, Toy Humphrey and his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Toy Brindley officiating. Burial will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or to Lourdes Hospice, P.O. Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.