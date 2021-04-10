Thomas (Tommy) Edward Robinson, 92, of Paducah, passed away at 12:16 a.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Center. He was born on February 13, 1929, to Victor and Mildred Robinson, of Paducah. Other than a brief family displacement during the 1937 flood, Tommy was a lifelong Paducah resident. He married Colleen Burrus Robinson on Thanksgiving Day in 1949, and attended Reidland Christian Church in Paducah, as a founding member.
Always a dedicated worker, Tommy began doing odd jobs in the neighborhood as a youth, then began working for Webb’s Grocery in Paducah in the 1940s as part-time for many years. He later worked for several decades as a boilermaker/welder for the Illinois Central Railroad. He also served as a policeman for the Paducah Police Department during the 1950s and 1960s. After retiring, Tommy enjoyed woodworking in his shop, watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball, and spending time with his family and friends. Tommy was a wonderful and loving husband, father, Papaw, brother, and friend, and his humor, wit, and counsel to those needing to “hear it like it is” will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Tommy is survived by his wife, Colleen; daughter Sheila (Steve) Hawkins of Calvert City; son, Randall (Sue Ann) Robinson of Paducah; grandchildren, Benjamin Wilson of Viera, Florida, Stephanie Robinson (Gabriel) Kraft of Nashville, Tennessee, Christopher (Jennifer) Wilson of Brentwood, Tennessee, Karen Robinson (Andrew) Goggans of Overland Park, Kansas, and John Robinson (Andrea Webb) of Richmond; and great-grandsons Charlie and Robert Wilson of Brentwood, Tennessee. Other survivors include brother, Kelly (Barbara) Robinson of Paducah; and sisters, Melvina Suggs of Huntsville, Alabama, and Linda Stroder of Calvert City; and several nieces and nephews.
Tommy was preceded in death by his parents and his youngest son, Thomas Dwayne Robinson; and sister, LaJean Mills.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, April 12, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr and burial at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens off Old Highway 45 S near Lone Oak with Brother Zackery Browning officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Lone Oak. The family requests that any donations in Tommy’s honor be directed to Reidland Christian Church, 5300 Kentucky Dam Road, Paducah KY 42003.
Milner & Orr is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be submitted via www.milnerandorr.com.
