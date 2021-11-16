ST CHARLES — Thomas Phillip “Tommy” Thompson, 73, of St. Charles, died at 11:04 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.

He was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church and was retired from USEC in Paducah.

Survivors include his three daughters- Amy Gniadek of Valparaiso, Indiana, Terri Reynolds of Zachary, Louisiana, Erin Russelburg, of St. Charles; and a son Robby Thompson, of Princeton; his mother, Mary Teresine Thompson, of St. Charles; eight grandchildren; three brothers, Michael Thompson of St. Charles, Freddie Thompson, of Fancy Farm, and Lyndal Thompson, of St. Charles; two sisters, Jane Draper of Milburn and Julie Duncan, of Humboldt, Tennessee.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mollie Thompson; his father, Lloyd Thompson and one brother .

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at St. Charles Catholic Church with Chrispin Oneko officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Charles Cemetery.

Friends are invited to call between 5 - 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.

To send flowers to the family of Thomas Thompson, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Nov 16
Visitation
Tuesday, November 16, 2021
4:00PM-7:00PM
Brown Funeral Home
1123 W. Broadway
Mayfield, KY 42066
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Nov 17
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, November 17, 2021
10:00AM
St. Charles Catholic Church
6922 Sate Route 408
Bardwell, KY 42023
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Mass begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In