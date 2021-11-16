ST CHARLES — Thomas Phillip “Tommy” Thompson, 73, of St. Charles, died at 11:04 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church and was retired from USEC in Paducah.
Survivors include his three daughters- Amy Gniadek of Valparaiso, Indiana, Terri Reynolds of Zachary, Louisiana, Erin Russelburg, of St. Charles; and a son Robby Thompson, of Princeton; his mother, Mary Teresine Thompson, of St. Charles; eight grandchildren; three brothers, Michael Thompson of St. Charles, Freddie Thompson, of Fancy Farm, and Lyndal Thompson, of St. Charles; two sisters, Jane Draper of Milburn and Julie Duncan, of Humboldt, Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mollie Thompson; his father, Lloyd Thompson and one brother .
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at St. Charles Catholic Church with Chrispin Oneko officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Charles Cemetery.
Friends are invited to call between 5 - 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.