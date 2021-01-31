BENTON —

Thomas Allen Rundles, 73, of Benton, died

on Wednesday, Jan.

27, 2021, at his home.

He was the owner

of a home maintenance and plumbing business and was a member

of Christ Chapel Anglican Church.

He honorably served

in the United States Army during Vietnam and earned the rank

of staff sergeant.

He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Louellen (Jones) Rundles of Benton;

two children, Paula Mitchell of St. Peters, Missouri, and J.

Reese Rundles of

Calvert City; two siblings, Donald

Rundles of Poteau, Oklahoma, and

Michael Rundles

of Birmingham, Alabama; 14 grandchildren;

and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded

in death by two children, David Sauvage and Jennifer Rundles; two grandchildren; and

a sister. His parents

were John Thomas Rundles and Callie Elizabeth (Jackson) Owsley.

Services were held Saturday, Jan. 30,

2021, in the chapel

of the Collier Funeral Home. The Rev. Dr. Thomas Y. Hiter officiated. Interment followed in Calvert

City Cemetery.

The family asks

that memorial contributions be

made to the Christ Church Anglican Church, c/o Collier Funeral Home, P.O.

Box 492, Benton, KY 42025; or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

