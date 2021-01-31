BENTON —
Thomas Allen Rundles, 73, of Benton, died
on Wednesday, Jan.
27, 2021, at his home.
He was the owner
of a home maintenance and plumbing business and was a member
of Christ Chapel Anglican Church.
He honorably served
in the United States Army during Vietnam and earned the rank
of staff sergeant.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Louellen (Jones) Rundles of Benton;
two children, Paula Mitchell of St. Peters, Missouri, and J.
Reese Rundles of
Calvert City; two siblings, Donald
Rundles of Poteau, Oklahoma, and
Michael Rundles
of Birmingham, Alabama; 14 grandchildren;
and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded
in death by two children, David Sauvage and Jennifer Rundles; two grandchildren; and
a sister. His parents
were John Thomas Rundles and Callie Elizabeth (Jackson) Owsley.
Services were held Saturday, Jan. 30,
2021, in the chapel
of the Collier Funeral Home. The Rev. Dr. Thomas Y. Hiter officiated. Interment followed in Calvert
City Cemetery.
The family asks
that memorial contributions be
made to the Christ Church Anglican Church, c/o Collier Funeral Home, P.O.
Box 492, Benton, KY 42025; or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
