CALVERT CITY — Thomas Ewing Rudolph,101, of Calvert City, died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Calvert City Convalescent Center.
He was a retired dairy farmer and carpenter/electrician for Paul Edwards Electric. He was a WWII Veteran of the US Army. He was a member of Rosebower Baptist Church.
Surviving are son, Neal Rudolph of Buffalo; daughters, Barbara Whitmer of Hanson and Sondra Wilson of Paducah; and eight grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Roberta Rudolph, son, Ronald Rudolph; and one brother. His parents Ewing and Vera (Dalton) Rudolph.
Services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Collier Funeral Chapel with Rev. Kenneth Puckett officiating.
Interment will follow in the Marshall County Memory Gardens, Benton. Friends may call 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, the funeral home.
