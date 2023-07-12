Thomas Ray “Truck” Pettus, of Paducah, released the hold on his earthly existence and surrendered himself to the arms of his Lord and Savior at 2:02 p.m. Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.

Thomas, affectionately known as “Truck,” was born Dec. 15, 1954, in Hopkinsville, the son of the late Reverend Robert Grafton Pettus and Ida M. Hopkins Pettus. He accepted Christ at an early age uniting with Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Trenton, where his father baptized him. After relocating to Paducah, he became a member of Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, under the pastorate of Reverend Robert Anderson, and served there as a deacon for many years.

