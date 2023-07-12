Thomas Ray “Truck” Pettus, of Paducah, released the hold on his earthly existence and surrendered himself to the arms of his Lord and Savior at 2:02 p.m. Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
Thomas, affectionately known as “Truck,” was born Dec. 15, 1954, in Hopkinsville, the son of the late Reverend Robert Grafton Pettus and Ida M. Hopkins Pettus. He accepted Christ at an early age uniting with Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Trenton, where his father baptized him. After relocating to Paducah, he became a member of Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, under the pastorate of Reverend Robert Anderson, and served there as a deacon for many years.
He attended the Hopkinsville Public School System and the Earl C. Clements Job Corps Center in Morganfield, Kentucky. Following Job Corps, he moved to Paducah with his sister, Mary, and remained a supportive and protective brother and a caring uncle to his beloved niece, Eureka Nicole “Nickie” Pettus.
He was previously employed at Paducah Auto Auction where he worked for several years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Robert Wardell, Jr.; paternal grandparents Reverend T.M. Pettus and Elgie Minor Pettus; and maternal grandparents Ross Metcalf and Edna Kendrick Metcalf.
Left behind to cherish his memories are his son, John Matlock of Hopkinsville; three daughters, Teonna T. Bridget and Tazhane L. Pettus, both of Paducah, and Rebecca Buckner of Hopkinsville; one brother, Marshall White of Orlando, Florida; two sisters, Jo Anne (Reverend Earnest) Hamilton and Mary Pettus Rowland, both of Paducah; one sister-in-law, Delores Lockett Wardelle of Louisville; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and a host of cousins and many friends.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Greater Lincoln Heights Missionary Baptist Church with Reverends Alfred Anderson, Jonathan McReynolds and Kelvin Robinson officiating. Burial will follow in Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Family and friends may call 4 — 6 p.m. Friday, July 14, 2023, at Pettus Rowland Funeral Home. Then from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour Saturday at Greater Lincoln Heights Missionary Baptist.
The service will be livestreamed beginning at 10:50 a.m., CST on the Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home, LLC Facebook Page.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be in the form of donations to the American Heart Association, PO Box 2221, Louisville, KY 40252, in memory of Thomas Ray “Truck” Pettus.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
