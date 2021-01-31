Thomas Ray Byassee, 88, of Clinton, passed away Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at his residence.
He was a member of Clinton First Assembly of God and had retired from Goodyear. Thomas enjoyed farming and racing horses.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Johnson Byassee of Clinton, brother, Jack Byassee of Clinton, two stepchildren, Steven Lee of Hanover, Michigan, and Debra Lee of Jackson, Michigan, four step-grandchildren, six stepgreat-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mitchell Lee and Delcie Louise Cagle Byassee; twin brother, Russell Wayne Byassee, and two additional brothers, Maurice Byassee and Harold Byassee.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at the Brown Funeral Home in Clinton with Rev. Bob Risner and Rev. Bill Lickliter officiating. Burial will follow in the Clinton Cemetery. Friends may call from noon-2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at the Brown Funeral Home in Clinton.
Donations: Hickman Co. Sr Center, 212 East North, Clinton, KY 42031; St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959; or Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, 110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, KY 40508.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.