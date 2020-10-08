BANDANA — Thomas Owsley, 98, of Bandana, went to be with his Lord on October 6, 2020.
He was born to Carrie and Will Owsley on August 29, 1922, the youngest of nine children.
He is survived by his wife of 76 years, Pauline Long Owsley; two children, Jerry (Julie) Owsley and Patty (Dave) Uhrig; two grandchildren, Jennifer (Brandy) O’Neill and Stewart Owsley; and two great-granddaughters, Bryce and Kate O’Neill.
He was an Army Air Corps B-26 bomber pilot during WWII and upon his return began farming and actively pursued his love until the age of 95. He continued to support many veteran organizations, including the American Legion, a member for 73 years, and the World War II Memorial Society of which he was a charter member. He was a member of Bandana Baptist Church where, for over 65 years, he served in many capacities.
Due to COVID-19, only a graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, 8 Oct, 2020, at Providence Cemetery with Rev. Brian Lingle, Rev Neil Eidson, and Jack Rudy presiding.
The family requests that masks be worn. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Gideons (Box 10, Kevil KY 42053), Providence Cemetery (c/o Stephanie Cooper, 908 Smokey Rd, LaCenter KY 42056), or the charity of your choice.
Morrow Funeral home is in charge of the arrangements.
Messages of condolence for the family may be sent to morrowfuneralchapel.com.
