CAIRO, Ill. — Thomas “Junior” Neeley, 91, of Cairo, formerly of Mound City, died at 4:40 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Metropolis Rehabilitation & Health Care Center.
Services will be held at noon Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Crain Funeral Home in Cairo with Rev. Larry Buckles officiating. Interment will follow in Mound City National Cemetery with full military honors accorded by the Illinois Honor Guard and American Legion Post 178.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. — noon Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to The American Wildlife Conservation Foundation. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
