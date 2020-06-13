HEPHZIBAH, Ga. — Mr. Thomas Mitchel “Mickey” Martin, 73, husband of Mrs. Elaine Wilkinson Martin, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, June 11, 2020.
Mickey was raised in Lewisburg, Kentucky, attended the University of Tennessee at Martin on a basketball scholarship and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Natural Sciences. After college, he began his career as a middle school biology teacher and coach. Mickey retired as a Design Engineering Manager at Savannah River Site after 35 years of service with from Bechtel Corporation. After retiring, he enjoyed mowing grass, fishing, and most of all, spending time with family.
He was a faithful member of Miracle Baptist Church for 23 years. He was an active Elder and was the leader of the Buildings and Grounds team and the Audio team. He was active in the Men’s Ministry, the RCCI prison ministry, and sang bass in the Gospel Miracles Quartet.
Family members in addition to his wife include his daughter: Teri Martin Allen (Casey); stepdaughter: Deana Griffith Bartlett (John); grandchildren: Katherine Grace Allen, Bryan Thomas Allen, Alexandra Jade Allen, Brett Thomas Bartlett (Katie), Bryan Franklin Bartlett (Avonlea), Veronica Lillian Walters (Isreal), Courtney Elaine Bartlett; great-grandchildren: Jude Thomas Bartlett and Hayden Willow Bartlett and many other loving family members. Mickey was preceded in death by his parents: Leonard Milford Martin and Elsie Catherine Whitescarver Martin; and son: Eric Thomas Martin.
The memorial service will be held Sunday, June 14, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. at Miracle Baptist Church in Hephzibah with Rev. John Bartlett and Rev. David Shelton officiating. For those unable to attend in person, the memorial service will be viewable on the Miracle Baptist Church Facebook page. Inurnment services will be held in Lewisburg, Kentucky, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts made in memory of Mickey Martin be designated for Pancreatic Cancer Research at Mayo Clinic. Checks can be made out directly to “Mayo Clinic”, and can be mailed to Mayo Clinic, Department of Development, 200 First Street SW, Rochester, MN 55905 or online at https://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/donateMC or to Miracle Baptist Church, 1308 Hephzibah-McBean Road, Hephzibah, GA 30815.
The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com.
