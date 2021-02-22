Thomas M. Olsen, 83, of Paducah, passed away at Mercy Health — Lourdes on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.
Thomas was the former owner of Golfmart. He loved his family, golf, Paducah and country music. When relatives and friends visited, he always told them their cities weren’t as nice as Paducah.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Nancy Olsen; daughter, Melanie Richman (Jory) of Sewickley, Pennsylvania; son, Ken Olsen (Kim) of Paducah; grandchildren, Sarah Richman, Noella Richman, Samantha Richman, Jackson Olsen and Molli Olsen; his sister, Kathryn Thorne (Brent) of Northville, Michigan; his brother, Bill Olsen (Ann) of Rutland, Vermont; and sister-in-law, Sharon Olsen.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Kathryn Olsen, and brother, Jim Olsen.
He was supposed to be inducted into the Golf Hall of Fame but it couldn’t be planned until the pandemic subsided. Sadly, he didn’t make it but was proud of the honor.
Visitation will be at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, from 10 a.m. until noon.
A funeral will be held at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with burial to follow at Mt. Kenton Cemetery.
Donations can be sent to Paducah Tilghman High School Golf Team, 2400 Washington St., Paducah, KY 42003 or McCracken County High School Golf Team, 6530 Old Hwy. 60, Paducah, KY 42001.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining the minimum six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to share a hug, send a message or light a candle.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.