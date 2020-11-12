GILBERTSVILLE — Thomas M. Byars, Sr., 86 of Gilbertsville, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah, KY.
Born Wednesday, October 17, 1934, in Paris, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Bumpass Y. Byars and the late Jessie Lillian (Garland) Byars. He was the retired owner of Tom Byars and Sons Vinyl Contractors of Benton. He was a member of the Kentucky Lake Mission Church in Gilbertsville.
Surviving are his wife of 67 years, Evangeline “Angel” (Huggins) Byars of Gilbertsville; son, Thomas M. “Tommy” Byars, Jr., wife Rose of Eddyville; daughter, Brenda Hodder of Ocala, Florida; daughter-in-law, Linda Fridley-Byars of Stow, Ohio; brother, Eddy Byars, wife Karen of Twinsburg, Ohio; sister, Fredrecia Royer of Stow, Ohio; grandchildren, Brian Byars, wife Cara of Akron, Ohio, Ted Byars, wife Sherry of Gilbertsville, Kevin Byars of Ravenna, Ohio, Amy Hodder Payne, husband Anthony of Evansville, Indiana, Kenny Fridley, wife Jennifer of Benton, Steven Fridley, wife Jana of Benton, and John Alex Couris of Louisville; 15 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Keith Carlton Byars; grandsons, Robert Byars and Allen Hodder; brother, Jerry Byars; and sister, Nancy Reese-Bramer.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, in the chapel of the Collier Funeral Home in Benton. Rev. Danny Holt officiating. Interment will follow in the Maplewood Cemetery, 1216 Dunlap St., Paris, TN 38242.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Collier Funeral Home.
