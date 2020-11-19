Thomas R. Lee, 82, of Paducah, died at 5:56 a.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Oakview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
He worked as an equipment operator for the International Union of Operating Engineers Local #181 and retired from TVA where he worked at the Shawnee Steam Plant. Thomas was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Dottie Croxton Lee; two daughters Lisa Waters of Merritt Island, Florida, and Becky Cope of Paducah; two sisters, Joyce Stinnett of Kuttawa and Peggy McMullen of Benton; and three grandchildren, Joshua Lee Waters, Caleb Manning Waters, and Erica Lee Cope.
He was preceded in death by one daughter, Lori A. Lee; two brothers, his parents, Elwood Lee and Irene Darnell Lee; and his stepmother, Norma Fritz Lee.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr. Jeremy Short will officiate and burial will follow at Briensburg Cemetery.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. To share a hug or leave a message for the family please go to www.filbeckandcann.com.
