SYMSONIA — Thomas L. “Tommy” Ford, 78, of Symsonia, passed away at 3:15 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at his residence.
He was a member of the Symsonia Baptist Church; and a retired electrician from Local Union #816.
Mr. Ford is survived by his wife of 60 years, Diane Whitt Ford of Symsonia; one son, Thomas Neal (Leslie) Ford of Symsonia; one daughter, Cheryl Hawkins of Symsonia; one sister- Helen Uzzle of Murray; four grandchildren, Randy Gough of Symsonia, Ryan (Christina) Gough of Brendlee Mountain, Alabama, Michael (Karrie) Ford of Symsonia, and Jamie (Derrick) Mccuiston of Murray; nine great-grandchildren also survive.
He was preceded in death by an infant son, Jeffrey Ford; two sisters, Wanda Tynes and Lela Hopwood; parents, Thomas William and Laverne Seay Ford.
Funeral services will be held on at 2 p.m Friday, March 26, 2021, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with Rev. Rick Miller officiating. Burial will follow in the Clarks River Cemetery. Friends may call after 11 a.m. Friday, March 26, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
Pallbearers will be: Randy Gough, Ryan Gough, Michael Ford, Jamie Mccuiston, Daven Ford, Donavon Ford, Garrett Mccuiston, and Cassidy Mccuiston.
Honorary pallbearers will be: Delainie Ford, Alex Depew, Kayla Martel, Andrew Martel, and Carter Gough.
Brown Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
