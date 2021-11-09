METROPOLIS, Ill. — Thomas L. McCarver Sr., 80, of Metropolis, passed away while surrounded by his family at 9:07 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with Rev. David Wright officiating. Burial will follow in the Kirkendall Cemetery.
Thomas was retired from Electric Energy Inc. and was a member of Joppa Missionary Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon for many years.
Thomas is survived by his children, Teresa Elliott and husband Jack, Lerenda Travis and husband Dwight, and Thomas L. McCarver, Jr. and wife Karen; grandchildren, Stephanie Bevis (Jacob), Emily Hargrove (Jace), Brittany Blackburn (Brandon), Austin Travis (Lesley), McKenzie McCarver, Mollie McCarver; great grandchildren, Blake Helton, Madison Helton (fiancé Kelton Richardson), Bentley Blackburn, Roczen Blackburn, Elias Hargrove, Waylon Travis; step grandchildren, Josh Ables and Brittany Ables; sister, Margaret Hastings; nieces, Heather Shreves and Crystal Hastings; special friend of 15 years, Josie Bennett and her children, Michael Gibson and Tonya Gibson.
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Reuben and Reba Johnston McCarver; his wife, Linda Lou Ziegenbein McCarver.
Visitation will be from 6 — 8 p.m. Tuesday Nov. 9, 2021, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made in Thomas’s name to Joppa Missionary Baptist Church, PO Box 276, Joppa, Illinois 62953.
Pallbearers will be Austin Travis, Jacob Bevis, Brandon Blackburn, Jace Hargrove, Blake Helton, Kelton Richardson, Tyler Wedeking, and Michael Gibson.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Bentley Blackburn, Roczen Blackburn, Elias Hargrove, and Waylon Travis.
