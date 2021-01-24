Thomas “Tommy” W. Kenney, 80, of Paducah, passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Clinton Place Nursing and Rehab.
Tommy is survived by his grandchildren, Nikki Guess, husband Jacob of Watford City, North Dakota; Lindsey May, husband Chris, of Eddyville; Jerika McNeely of Williston, North Dakota; Quinten McNeely, of Eddyville; seven great-grandchildren; three nieces; two great-nephews; and one great-great nephew.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Ann Pafford Kenney; his son, Thomas Dean Kenney; an infant daughter, Denise Kenney; one brother and his parents.
A memorial graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens with Mike Farmer officiating.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy can take the form of contributions to: Autism Society of America, 7910 Woodmont Ave. Suite 300, Bethesda, MD 20814-3067.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.