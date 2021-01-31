Thomas Johnson Druitt, of Paducah, passed away at his home in Lone Oak on Jan. 19, 2021. Mr. Druitt resided in Lone Oak for 22 years. He was a native of Decatur, Georgia, and is survived by his brother William F. Druitt of Cumming, Georgia.
Mr. Druitt was formerly Director of Human Resources at B&H Towing in Paducah. He held a B.S. degree from Wake Forest University and an MBA from the University of Virginia.
Mr. Druitt was well known in his community for walking his dogs around the Lone Oak Baptist Church and soccer fields. He requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the McCracken County Humane Society.
A memorial service will be held at a future date in Paducah.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.