BENTON — Thomas Jefferson “T.J.” Horn of Benton, Kentucky, passed away peacefully at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center with his family by his side on Sunday, June 20, 2021.
T.J. was born in Jackson, Tennessee, on Tuesday, October 1, 1946, to the late Henry Horn and Georgia Lee Bonds. On October 27, 1966, T.J. married the love of his life, Romona Landon of Benton. T.J. went right to work out of high school, and in 1976, he joined the United Steelworkers and began working for General Tire Company where after many years of hard work he later retired in 2006.
T.J. had a big heart for every member of his large family. There’s no question T.J. is smiling ear to ear with his firstborn grandchild, the late Landon Lovett. T.J. never missed a softball or basketball game, and you could almost always guarantee that he would arrive to any event at least two hours early. All of his friends and loved ones knew exactly where to find T.J. during a Marshall County basketball game in the Reed Conder Gymnasium, and he rarely (if ever) missed a Cats game or a NASCAR race. T.J. had a profound love for mowing yards and detailing cars, which was evident by his own pristine yard and vehicles.
In addition to his wife Romona, T.J. is survived by his two daughters, Lisa Lovett and Trent, and Melanie Tynes and Tony, all of Benton; four grandchildren, whom he deeply adored, Gage Tynes and wife Kelsey, Tucker Lovett, Greer Tynes, and Gabbi Lovett, all of Benton; his sister, Carolyn Culp of Mayfield; and his brother, Billy Bonds of Fredonia. T.J. will also be missed by several nieces, nephews and cousins.
T.J. is preceded in death by his sister, Martha Ann Rudd; his brother, Harold Horn; one granddaughter, Landon Lovett; and his parents.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Landon Lovett Memorial Fund, c/o Trent Lovett, 104 Masters Circle, Benton, KY 42025.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home with Joel Frizzell officiating. Burial will follow at Benton Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home.
You may share a hug from home, send a message, or light a candle for the family at www.filbeckandcann.com.
To send flowers to the family of Thomas Jefferson Horn, please visit our Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.