Thomas Harding, 23, of Paducah, died at 12:20 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2020, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
Survivors include his mother, Marcia Wilson Doublin of Paducah; his father, Thomas Lynn Harding Sr. of Paducah; two sisters, Candice Harding of Missouri and Amber Wilder of Smithland; a half-brother, Cody Morgan of Dry Ridge; two stepsisters, Maria Harper of Ledbetter and Amber McIntosh of West Paducah; a stepbrother, Blake McIntosh of Paducah; his grandparents, Ronnie Wilson and Edith Maxine and Tommy Harding of Paducah; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
No services will be held at this time. Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremations Services of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
You may light a candle of remembrance or leave a message of condolence at milnerandorr.com.
