Thomas Edward Hamilton, 73, of Paducah died at 11:16 p.m. Friday, April 3, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He was a member of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church and was a retired operator from LATA Sharp Company.
Mr. Hamilton is survived by a sister, Opal Mae Hamilton of Paducah; three brothers, Charles F. Hamilton of Aurora, Illinois, and George Allen Hamilton and Gary L. Hamilton, both of Paducah; and
several nieces, nephews
and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte Hamilton; his parents, Thomas James Hamilton and Mattie Meade Hamilton; one brother; and one sister.
In compliance with restrictions set forth by Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Funeral Directors Association, services will be private.
Pettus Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may light a candle or leave expressions of sympathy online at pettusrowlandfh.com.
