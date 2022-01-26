BENTON — Thomas H. Smith, 89, died quietly at home on Jan. 23, 2022, surrounded by family.
Tom was born in January’s cold in Detroit in 1932 and died in January’s cold in Marshall County in 2022, a week shy of his 90th birthday.
Tom graduated from Brewers High School and voluntarily joined the Army in hopes of serving in the Korean War, but a lifelong limp eventually led to a medical discharge. Tom worked at B.F. Goodrich for some 30 years. He was a member of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church and led the building committee when the church built new Sunday School rooms and kitchen. His woodworking projects at home filled the garage, and then a garage annex, and then he built a standalone workshop garage.
He was preceded in death by his father, Alton Smith; his mother, Wilma (Cole) Smith Culver; and his brothers Tony and Frank Smith.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Mary Brooks (Tynes) Smith; son Paul Thomas Smith; daughters, Verenda Carol (Smith) Camire and Sheila Brooks (Smith) Levine; grandchildren, Andrea Smith, Annie Smith, Sarah (Levine) Fox, and Eli Levine; great-granddaughter, Ellie Fox and great-grandson Rowan Fox; and a younger sister, Mary Kay (Culver) Owens.
Services will be at Collier Funeral Home Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, with visitation from noon to 2 p.m. followed by the funeral service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.