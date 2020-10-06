Thomas H. “Tommy” Parham, 88, of Paducah, formerly of Cairo, Illinois, died at 4 a.m., Saturday, October 3, 2020, at The Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
Tommy was born June 3, 1932, in Wickliffe, the son of Thomas Avery Parham and Georgia Harris Parham. He married Emma Jean Lang who survives.
Tommy was born and raised in Wickliffe. He served in the United States Army and the United States Air Force in the Electric Maintenance Squadron. He was a member of Tigert Methodist Church in Cairo where he drove the church bus. He was an ace mechanic, fixing everyone’s car. He worked at Parham’s Garage in Wickliffe and then acquired his own business in Urbandale. He later worked for Falconite Crane when they were in Cairo.
He is survived by his wife, Emma Jean Lang Parham, of Paducah; daughter, Catherine Parham Smith and husband Gary Smith of Corbin; son, James Parham of Walker, Louisiana; step-sons, Billy Thistlewood and wife Phyllis Thistlewood of Paducah, Larry Thistlewood and wife Dorothy Thistlewood of Paducah; grandchildren, Brian Smith and wife Jennifer Smith of Portland, Tennessee, Daniel Smith of Portland, Tennessee, Merrell Parham Borne and husband Trampus Borne of Walker, Louisiana, Thomas “Tommy” J. Parham of Walker, Louisiana; step-grandchildren, Kaelin Thistlewood and wife Brittany of Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama, Tia Thistlewood Wheatley and husband Bryan Wheatley of Los Angeles, California; great-grandchildren, Sadie Smith, Hunter Borne, Addison Borne, Gabrielle Borne of Walker, Louisiana; step-great grandchild, Brayden Thistlewood of Montgomery, Alabama; siblings, Milo Parham of Gage, Ruth Ann Parham-Blanks and husband Jimmy Blanks of Wickliffe, Shirley Parham of Wickliffe, Martha Parham of Thebes, Illinois; cousins, in-laws, nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Avery Parham and Georgia Harris Parham; step-mother, Frances Parham; brother, Max Parham; and daughter-in-law, Tracey Parham.
Funeral services for Tommy Parham will be at noon, Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Crain Funeral Home in Cairo, Illinois, with Jerry Williams officiating. Interment will follow at Mound City National Cemetery with military honors provided by the U. S. Air Force burial team and local veterans.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to the hour of service.
Crain Funeral Home in Cairo is in charge of arrangements.
To view the full obituary or to leave
an online condolence for the family visit www.crainsonline.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.