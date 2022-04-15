Thomas Flynn III, 77 of Paducah, died Saturday April 2, 2022, at Lakeway Nursing Home in Benton.

He is survived by his wife, Jane Flynn of Paducah; one daughter, Jennifer Flynn of California; one sister, Mary T. Flynn of Nevada; and one brother; Michael Flynn of Massachusetts.

He was a veteran of the United States Marines.

He was preceded in death by one brother. His parents were Thomas L. Flynn Jr. and Mary Craven Flynn.

Friends may call at 11 a.m. Monday, April 18, 2022 at Lindsey Funeral Home. A memorial service to follow at noon with Todd Hawkins officiating

Lindsey Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Service information

Apr 18
Memorial Visitation
Monday, April 18, 2022
10:00AM-6:00PM
Lindsey Funeral Home
226 North 4th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
Apr 18
Memorial Service
Monday, April 18, 2022
11:00AM
Lindsey Funeral Home
226 North 4th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
