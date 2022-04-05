CALVERT CITY — Thomas “Wayne” Fleet of Calvert City, died March 29, 2022, at his home.
He was retired from Sears in repairs and maintenance.
He is survived by his sister, Kimberly Hafner; and six nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by three brothers. His parents were Hurley Fleet and Wilma Parrott Fleet.
A funeral service for Wayne will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Filbeck & Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr with Bill Lee officiating. Burial will follow at Briensburg Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Filbeck & Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr.
Memorial donations may be made to Marshall County Humane Society, 6301 US Hwy. 68 East, Benton, KY 42025.
You may share a “Hug from Home” leave a message or light a candle for the family at www.filbeckandcann.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.