Thomas F. “Toncey” Shields, 65, of Dyersburg, formerly of Hickman, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at this residence.
Born Oct. 29, 1956, he is the son of the late John F. Shields and Helen Harrison Mayo Shields. Tom married and is survived by Mary Cortez Shields Feb. 28, 1998.
Tom worked as a Deckhand at the age of 15. Then years later he joined the National Guard, afterwards back on the Towboat till he worked himself to a Pilot, than Captain. He worked for American Commercial Barge Line until he became ill.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Shields; two daughters, Heather Eddington (Chris) of South Fulton, Brandi Barlow (Ian) of Deridder, Louisiana; son Wesley Blasingim of Martin; six grandchildren, Kiley Rupert, Khloe, Lexi, Logan Barlow, Emberly Blasingim, Luke Blasingim; three brothers, Jackie Shields of Clinton, Kentucky, Edward Mayo (Barbara), Donnie Sutton, both of Hickman, Kentucky; two sisters, Trish Lowery of Benton Harbor, Michigan, Glenda Edgin of Hickman, Kentucky; sister-in-law JoAnn Mayo; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Stephanie Shields; and two brothers, Johnny Shields and Bobby Mayo.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at David’s Chapel Church in Hickman, Kentucky.
Cremation services are under the direction of Curry Funeral Home. We are privileged and honored to serve the Shields family. You may share your condolences and your memories with the family at www.curryfuneral.com.
