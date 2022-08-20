Thomas Eugene (Gene) Thompson, 92, of Paducah, Kentucky, passed away suddenly and peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in his home.
He was preceded in death by his precious wife of 65 years, June Thompson. Gene owned and operated S & T Electric until he retired in 2014. Before S & T Electric, he served as a plant manager at GAF. He was a faithful member of the Gospel Mission Worship Center in Paducah where he worshipped for the past 55 years.
Gene served in the United States Marine Corps and was stationed on many Atlantic Islands during the Korean War. He was a 65-year member and Past Master of Folsomdale, #283. Gene also served as Past District Deputy Grand Master for the Grand Lodge of Kentucky from 1972 to 1973 and was a 59-year member of the Scottish Rite and a KCCH.
He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Thompson Nichols and husband Greg of St. Louis, Missouri; brothers, Richard Thompson of Paducah, Kentucky, and Gerald Thompson of Paducah, Kentucky; sister, Judy Davis of Danville, Illinois; grandchildren, Jordan Nichols, Paige Nichols and Ally Nichols all of St. Louis, Missouri; great-grandson, Sawyer Nichols of St. Louis, Missouri, and several nieces and nephews.
Spending time with his family brought him the greatest joy in life.
Gene was preceded in death by one brother, Jay Thompson, and his parents, Nell and Lillard Thompson.
Funeral services will be at noon on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at the Gospel Mission Worship Center in Paducah with Rev. Jim Wright officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens with military honors. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. with the Masonic service beginning at 7 p.m. at the Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah. Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 after 10 a.m. until service time of noon at the Gospel Mission Worship Center.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Gospel Mission Worship Center, 6905 Benton Rd., Paducah, KY 42003 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
Arrangements made by Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
