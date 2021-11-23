Thomas Edward Mathis, 93, of Paducah, formerly of Benton, passed away Friday Nov. 19, 2021, at his home in Paducah.
He was born in Vanzora, Marshall County, on Sept. 12, 1928, to the late Willie and Sytha Mathis.
Tom was a member of the 1948 Brewers High School State Champion basketball team that went undefeated at 36-0. He was also on the 1947 team that finished State Runner-Up the previous year. Tom was an Army veteran of the Korean War and then worked at a variety of places during his working career and then retired from Rail Services in Calvert City. After his retirement, he worked at the Humane Society of Marshall County. He was an avid sports fan with UK basketball being his favorite. On the day he died, He was reading about the Kentucky Basketball Team in The Cats’ Pause. Tom also had a green thumb and loved growing vegetables in his garden. He also was an animal lover that had many farm and domestic animals during his lifetime.
He is survived by two sisters, Ina Hudspeth of Mayfield and Shirley Lansden, of Paducah, along with many nieces and nephews.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, William Mathis and Sytha Hiett Mathis; three brothers, Van Mathis, Donnie Mathis and Joe B. Mathis; and two sisters, Willie Mae Bremer and Margaret Campbell.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home in Benton. A 1 p.m. funeral service will follow. Burial will then be afterwards at Marshall County Memory Gardens in Benton.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Humane Society of Marshall County Home (humane
societyofmarshall
