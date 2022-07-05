BENTON — Thomas Earl Harper, 85, of Benton, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center. He was a member of Calvert City United Methodist Church.
Tom was born in Little Cypress on Aug. 19, 1936, to the late James Tolbert Harper and Eula Carmen Dunn Harper. In 1955, he married his high school sweetheart Doris Nell Brooks. They were together 47 years until her death.
“Cork”, as many friends called him, was a member of the first graduating class of North Marshall where his basketball career was always part of his fondest memories.
Another fond memory was getting hired by the railroad in Paducah at the young age of 14. He was always working- building apartments, installing AC units, raising cattle, and putting in 49 years at GAF in Calvert City as their first employee hired.
In his later years he enjoyed trying his hand at gourmet cooking, gardening, UK basketball, watching his beloved granddaughter play music, and talking many times a day on the phone to his close friend Icy.
He is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Harper Hamlin (Joe) of Benton; granddaughter Jordan Brooke Hamlin of Nashville, Tennessee; and a sister, Effie Mae Arant of Benton. He had several nieces and nephews including Ricky Hall and Cody Arant which were always there when he needed them along with beloved neighbors Cyndi and Lori who not only helped him but made him feel special.
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and one sister, Norma Jean Hall.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Filbeck Cann Funeral Home of Milner and Orr.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Filbeck Cann Funeral Home with Greg Waldrop officiating. Burial follow at Bethlehem Cemetery.
You may light a candle or leave a message for the family at www.filbeckandcann.com.
