EDDYVILLE — Thomas Dunn Hutchens left to be with Jesus on July 18, 2021. Tom was a devoted Husband, Father, “Papa” to nine grandchildren, Uncle, and Friend to so many.
Tom was born July 24, 1940, in Murray, to Walter and Vera Hutchens, and was also preceded into Heaven by his brothers Bob and Porter Hutchens. He leaves behind the love of his life Nancy Owen Hutchens, daughters Carole Pizzuto (John) of Charlotte, Kristi James (David) of Denver, Karen Weaver (Blake) of Dallas, and son Thomas Hutchens, Jr. (Crystal) of Atlanta as well as grandchildren Traci Dayvault (Ryan), Mark Pizzuto, Thomas “Max” Hutchens III, Sadie Hutchens, Jake Hutchens, Kylie James, Kassidy James, Brynn Weaver, and Ellie Weaver.
Tom graduated from Murray State University and was later named a MSU Distinguished Alumni. While at Murray State he was the President of Sigma Chi Fraternity and was the first MSU Sigma Chi to be named a “Significant Sig” by the National Fraternity. He moved all around the country but was always a proud Kentucky Colonel!
Tom’s only job after college was a 41-year career with the JCPenney Company where he retired as President and COO. At Penney’s, Tom made lifelong friends and was a leader and mentor to many. He lived with his family in many places but was most fond of Dallas, TX where he became an avid fan of the Cowboys and Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla ice cream. He enjoyed golf immensely as it allowed him to keep active and have an audience for his jokes. When not golfing, he most loved spending time with his family and friends.
Tom lived such an amazing life it is not possible to express it in words. He loved life and he loved those around him! He will be missed tremendously but the love he shared will carry on by all those he touched.
Visitation will be from 1 — 3 p.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Lakeland Funeral Home in Eddyville. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021, at the funeral home with burial to follow in Macedonia Cemetery in Lyon County.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for gifts to The Alzheimer’s Foundation; http://act.alz.org/goto/TomHutchens or The MSU Foundation, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, KY 42071; in the memo: Tom Hutchens Endowed Professorship.
You may light a candle or leave a message for the family at: www.lakelandchapel.com.
