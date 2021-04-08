LA CENTER — Thomas Duard Bryant passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Mayfield Health and Rehab in Mayfield.
He was born in Carnesville, Georgia, on July 24, 1943, to his parents Simon and Pauline LeCroy Bryant. Thomas was known and loved as a public servant to the Ballard County citizens. For over 38 years he was employed by Ballard County Ambulance Service as an Emergency Medical Technician. Some of these years he worked as a volunteer. He also worked as a security guard and also a dispatcher for several truck lines. Thomas served on the La Center Volunteer Fire Department for 25 years. He served as La Center Fire chief for 13 of those years.
He loved his family and he was loved by all who knew him.
Thomas is survived by two sons, Michael Bryant of Mayfield and Charles Bourff; eight daughters, Wanda Wong of Arizona, Linda Bryant of Georgia, Michelle Davis of Symsonia, Lisa Bourff of Illinois, Tammy Finnerty of La Center, Katina Adams of Ledbetter, Carmen Hill of Marion, and Annissa Bryant of La Center; several grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Lamar Bryant and Dwight Bryant; two grandchildren, and his parents.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Morrow Funeral Chapel with Bob Morrow officiating. Interment will follow at La Center Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be sent to La Center Volunteer Fire Department.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining the minimum six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
Messages of condolence for the family may be left at morrowfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.