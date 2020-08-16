BETHESDA, Md. — Thomas Dan Steele, 80, of Bethesda, died July 31, 2020, of natural causes.
His death was preceded by those of his late wife of 52 years, Lillian Ann McDaniel Steele in 2011 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and his eldest son, Danny Rhea Steele in 2010, in Paducah, Kentucky. He is the son of the late John Thomas (J.T.) and Winona Adams Steele, of Paris, Tennessee. He was born on December 5, 1939, in Paris, Tennessee.
He is survived by three children: Robin Steele of Hickory, Kentucky; Valerie Steele of Bethesda, and Timothy Steele of Dallas, Texas; seven grandchildren; two brothers, Bobby Gene Steele of Puryear, Tennessee, John Douglas Steele of Paris, Tennessee, and one sister, Sue Steele Carter, also of Paris, Tennessee.
He was a graduate of Puryear High School in 1957 and Keegan’s School of Broadcast in Memphis in 1959. He worked for 42 years in broadcasting. He started in radio as a disc jockey in 1960 at WNBS in Murray, Kentucky, and then in 1961 at WTPR in Paris, Tennessee. He moved into television in 1965 at NBC affiliate WPSD-TV in Paducah, Kentucky, where he worked for 36 years. He began as a news anchor and reporter, then added duties as an account executive while continuing to do weather reports on the news until 1975, and later became Program Director and Operations Manager before retiring in 2001.
Steele was a professional part time musician from the 1950’s until his retirement. From 1960-1968, he worked with the Sellars “Chuck” Leach orchestra as guitarist and vocalist and was the leader and vocalist for his own band from 1968 until 1998. Steele also produced the WPSD-TV Telethon of Stars for some 20 years.
Active in community organizations, he was Jaycee of the year in Paris in 1960. He served as Vice-President for Organizational Development for the Greater Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce for three years; Chairman of the West Kentucky Crimestoppers for three terms; a member of the Broadcast Advisory Boards of Murray State University, The University of Tennessee at Martin and Southern Illinois University at Carbondale. Shortly before his retirement, the Paducah Lions Club awarded him the International Lions Clubs’ prestigious Melvin Jones Award for his years of work with the Lions Club Telethon, one of only three non-Lions Club members to receive the award in 75 years. He was also recognized by the McCracken County NAACP as one of ten outstanding citizens for work in actively recruiting African American applicants for jobs in television. He and his wife, Lillian Ann McDaniel Steele, an R.N., retired to Albuquerque, New Mexico, in 2002.
Since his wife’s death in 2011, he had lived with his daughter and her family in Maryland. He dedicated much of his time in recent years to an online liberal blog in support of equal rights for minorities and women, and passionately worked to promote truth in politics, in an uphill battle against false narratives. Although he did not survive to vote in the upcoming 2020 Presidential election, he would be proud to know that the two generations of liberal voters that he sired will all be working to vote Trump out of office in his honor.
According to his wishes, he will be cremated and a small private family gathering celebrating his life will be held. Anyone wishing to send a memoriam should do so as a contribution to the American Heart Association, The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, The American Diabetes Association, the American Cancer Society or to the Democratic Party at www.democrats.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.