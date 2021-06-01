Thomas C. Meshew III, 50, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021, at his home in Paducah.
Tom “Uncle” Meshew was born in Paducah on June 19, 1970, to the late Sharon Wilson and Thomas Charles Meshew Jr. Tom was someone who never met a stranger; he could strike up a conversation with anyone he encountered. Tom was also a man of all trades — there was nothing he touched that he couldn’t do and do well. His giving and loving heart led to always offering to lend a hand to anyone in need, whether it be friends or family. Tom also enjoyed spending quality time fishing with his son, Ian. His overall silliness, happiness, and kindness were contagious and will never be forgotten by those who knew him.
Tom is survived by his father, Thomas Charles Meshew Jr. and his stepmother Linda Meshew; two sons, Ian Thomas Thurman Meshew of Harrisburg, Illinois, and Dalton Rorer (Raygan) of Metropolis, Illinois; one daughter, Hayden Rorer (Austin) of Bandana; two sisters, Cammie Meshew Fields, of Paducah and Trish Medley of Metropolis, Illinois; a niece, Keila Morris (Jeran) of Paducah; and two nephews, Cameron Fields of Paducah and Mason Medley of Metropolis, Illinois.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Sharon Thurman Wilson.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Milner and Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with a private family graveside service to follow.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Ronald McDonald House, 550 South First Street, Louisville, KY 40202 or Norton Children’s Hospital, 231 E. Chestnut St., Louisville, KY 40202.
You may share a “Hug from Home,” leave a message of condolence and light a candle of remembrance at www.milnerandorr.com.
