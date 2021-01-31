Thomas Michael Boyd, 67, of Paducah, formerly of Lexington and Mayfield, died on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Center in Paducah.
He was a former member of First Baptist Church and a former co-owner of Humphries Tobacco Company.
He is survived by
two brothers, Stephen M. Boyd of Dawson Springs and John Byron Boyd of Franklin, Tennessee; and two nieces, Heather Hammonds and Roxanne Boyd.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Byron Jr. and Sally Ann Humphries Boyd.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Highland Park Cemetery. Dr. Milton West will officiate. Interment will follow.
Friends may call 1-1:45 p.m. Tuesday at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield.
Byrn Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
