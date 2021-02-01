MAYFIELD — Thomas B. Pewitt Jr., 100, of Mayfield, died Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at the home of his son.
He was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church, a retired employee of Merit Clothing Company and a U.S. Navy veteran.
He is survived by one son, Rodney Pewitt of Mayfield; one daughter, Anita (Homer) House of Louisville; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Vadene Hopkins Pewitt; three brothers, Gilbert Pewitt, Gene Pewitt and James Pewitt; one half-sister, Stella Steele; and his parents, Thomas B. and Lexie Bennett Pewitt.
Graveside services for Thomas B. Pewitt, Jr. will be 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Salem Cemetery in Fulgham. Rev. Kathy Belcher will officiate. Interment will follow.
Military graveside rites will be conducted by American Legion Post #26.
No visitation is scheduled. Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.
Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
