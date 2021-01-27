PRINCETON — Thomas Austin “Tom” McKee, 76, went to be with the Lord, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at Princeton Nursing & Rehab.
Tom was a member of the Indiana Shriners, a Kentucky Colonel, and a U.S. Marine Veteran. He loved people and never met a stranger. He also loved all his fur babies.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Barbara Nell Culver McKee of Princeton; two daughters, April Horton and husband, Dennis of Princeton, Natasha Johnson and husband, Joseph of Caldwell County; two sons, Thomas Cain McKee of Indiana, John Sellars and wife, Ashley of Princeton; one sister, Rebecca Myers of Indiana; eight grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Margie McKee; one daughter, Erinn Lynn McKee.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Morgan’s Funeral Home in Princeton is in charge of arrangements.
