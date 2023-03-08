Thomas Ellington, 91, of Paducah, passed away at 12:43 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at his home. Helen Ellington, 90, of Paducah, passed away at 2:10 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at her home.
Thomas was born on Nov. 9, 1931, in Paducah to the late George Thomas Ellington and Luella Mae Anderson Ellington. Helen was born on Sept. 2, 1932, in Paducah to the late William Albert Neihoff and Mary Alice Weitlauf Neihoff.
They were members of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Thomas and Helen were the retired owners and operators of Paducah Mobile Glass Company. Thomas served in the United States Navy.
Thomas and Helen are survived by their daughter, Diane Rose Kennedy and husband, Barry, of Paducah; son, Ricky Eugene Ellington and wife, Scarlet, of Joshua, Texas; seven grandchildren; several great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
They were preceded in death by a son, Randy Ellington. Thomas was preceded in death by, two sisters, four brothers, and his parents. Helen was preceded in death by, three sisters, five brothers and her parents.
Joint funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Rev. Bruce Fogle officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Catholic Church Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, March 10, 2023 at the funeral home.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milner&orr.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Helen Ellington as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.