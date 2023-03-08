Thomas Ellington, 91, of Paducah, passed away at 12:43 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at his home. Helen Ellington, 90, of Paducah, passed away at 2:10 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at her home.

Thomas was born on Nov. 9, 1931, in Paducah to the late George Thomas Ellington and Luella Mae Anderson Ellington. Helen was born on Sept. 2, 1932, in Paducah to the late William Albert Neihoff and Mary Alice Weitlauf Neihoff.

