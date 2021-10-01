MARION — Thomas Alan Beard, 57, of Marion, KY died Sept. 29, 2021, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. He was a member of Life In Christ Church and served in the Army National Guard.
Survivors include his wife, Lisa Beard of Marion; mother, Doris Beard of Marion; sisters, Jeanne (Peter) Bowen of Camden, Maine, Joanie Beard Thomas of Benton, and Donette (David) Perryman of Marion; nieces, Mary Perryman and Addie Thomas and fur friends, Rosie and Callie.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bobbie Don Beard.
Services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Gilbert Funeral Home in Marion with interment in Mapleview Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 — 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. Saturday until service time at the funeral home.
Donations may be made to the Mary Hall Ruddiman Animal Shelter, 24 Just A Mere Road, Marion, KY 42064.
Live webcasting of the service will be available at www.gilbertfunerals.com.
